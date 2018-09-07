Happy Grandparents Day

HELEN ANGELOPOULOS
Daughter-Teddie Lamoure. Grandkids-Tony, Stacie, Angie, Carisa Angelopoulos. Great Grandkids-Devyn, Dreson, Anthony, Dominic Angelopoulos. Great Great Grandma-Helen Angelopoulos. Great Great Grandkid~ Aleigha Anderson
NAN GOMEZ
Maddie Urquidez, Nan Gomez & Derek Drybread.
How wonderful to see this Helen. You have been on my mind so much lately. I have missed you. Love and warm hugs.