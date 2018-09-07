You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Happy Grandparents Day

Happy Grandparents Day

September 7, 2018 By 1 Comment

HELEN ANGELOPOULOS

Daughter-Teddie Lamoure.  Grandkids-Tony, Stacie, Angie, Carisa  Angelopoulos. Great Grandkids-Devyn, Dreson, Anthony, Dominic Angelopoulos. Great Great Grandma-Helen Angelopoulos. Great Great Grandkid~ Aleigha Anderson

 

 

If you would like to honor your grandparents, please send in a photo to elytimes.shari@gmail.com.

NAN GOMEZ

Maddie Urquidez, Nan Gomez & Derek Drybread.

Filed Under: Lifestyle

Sign Up for Email Updates

Get the latest news, alerts, and more from The Ely Times straight to your inbox.

Comments

  1. Nancy Taylor says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:02 am

    How wonderful to see this Helen. You have been on my mind so much lately. I have missed you. Love and warm hugs.

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*

shares