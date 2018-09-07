Happy Grandparents Day

By







29 shares

HELEN ANGELOPOULOS

Daughter-Teddie Lamoure. Grandkids-Tony, Stacie, Angie, Carisa Angelopoulos. Great Grandkids-Devyn, Dreson, Anthony, Dominic Angelopoulos. Great Great Grandma-Helen Angelopoulos. Great Great Grandkid~ Aleigha Anderson

If you would like to honor your grandparents, please send in a photo to elytimes.shari@gmail.com.

NAN GOMEZ

Maddie Urquidez, Nan Gomez & Derek Drybread.