Museum Musings

By







1 shares

After a busy summer, the White Pine Public Museum is gearing up for a more eventful fall. Starting in September, the museum will be having on-man shows featuring local artisans. Our first event will be sports photography by Robert Switzer. The following months will show-casing leatherworking, pencil drawings and silversmithing.

Also new in September will be private collections from White Pine citizens. Our first display will be Breyer Horse Models on loan from Samantha Stroud and Jamie Brunson. They have been collecting since they were both little girls. These horses will be on display for 3 months.

With Halloween approaching, the Museum is again asking for the public to create a scarecrow to display during October. There will also be games placed throughout the yard for families to play.

The finishing touches are being place on our Military display just in time for the 100-year anniversary of the end of World War 1. A lot of time and effort has been put into updating this exhibition. We hope you visit during November and enjoy the new display.

If you would like to be a part of our one-man shows or loan us your collection, please contact the WPP Museum at 775-289-4710. We are very excited to be able to bring local talent to the museum.

The Museum is open seven days a week, 10 to 4. Admission is $5 with children under 12 free. Drop in and enjoy what White Pine has to offer.