My Hearing Centers in Nevada introduces new rechargeable hearing aid

Salt Lake City—My Hearing Centers in Nevada is introducing a new line of hearing aids, Signia Styletto. The company currently has offices in Aliante, Black Mountain, Carson City, East Las Vegas, Elko, Ely, Fallon, Henderson, Minden, Pahrump, Reno, South Reno, Sparks, Summerlin, West Las Vegas and Winnemucca.

According to My Hearing Centers President Dave Larsen, “The Styletto is the world’s first slim lithium ion module hearing technology. Using a new manufacturing technique, the Styletto is the first conventional hearing aid redesign in a century.”

Larsen said the Styletto is half the width of traditional hearing aids, which makes the device more comfortable and convenient than other hearing aids. In addition, Larsen said the new technological advances have not increased the price of the hearing aid. Another feature of the Styletto is that it comes with a pocket-sized charging case that provides three days of charging capabilities before needing to be plugged into an electric outlet.

In conjunction with the introduction of the Styletto line of hearing aids, My Hearing Centers will be offering free electronic screenings and otoscopy checks (wherein a hearing professional uses a device to check the ear canal for wax buildup). Individuals with hearing aids can also have their devices cleaned at new charge. Appointments are now being taken for Sept. 10 through 20 for these free services and an introduction to Styletto.

For more information about My Hearing Centers, visit myhearingcenters.com.