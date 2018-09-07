You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Nevada Health Centers’ Ronald McDonald Care Mobile provides dental care for children in Ely and McGill

September 7, 2018 By Leave a Comment

Carson City—The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will soon be visiting Ely and McGill to care for children’s dental needs. Nevada Health Centers’ operate the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile as a partner with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas. The Care Mobile is fully staffed with a dentist, a dental hygienist, dental assistants and office assistants. Services provided include: Restorative and preventive care, exams, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, fillings, extractions, x-rays, and oral health education.

To make an appointment call 1-844-227-6887.

Dates: Tuesday, Sept. 11, 10:30am to 5:30pm, Head Start, 435 13th St.; Wednesday, Sept. 12, 7:30am to 5:30pm, Head Start, 435 13th St.; Thursday, Sept. 13, 8:00am to 3:00pm, McGill Elementary, 25 Ave. F.

Additionally, info may be found online at http://www.nevadahealthcenters.org/services/ronald-mcdonald-care-mobile/

NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. We accept most dental insurance plans, Medicaid, and Nevada Check-up. A sliding fee scale is available for uninsured patients.

