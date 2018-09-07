Nevada Health Centers’ Ronald McDonald Care Mobile provides dental care for children in Ely and McGill

By







Carson City—The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will soon be visiting Ely and McGill to care for children’s dental needs. Nevada Health Centers’ operate the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile as a partner with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas. The Care Mobile is fully staffed with a dentist, a dental hygienist, dental assistants and office assistants. Services provided include: Restorative and preventive care, exams, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, fillings, extractions, x-rays, and oral health education.

To make an appointment call 1-844-227-6887.

Dates: Tuesday, Sept. 11, 10:30am to 5:30pm, Head Start, 435 13th St.; Wednesday, Sept. 12, 7:30am to 5:30pm, Head Start, 435 13th St.; Thursday, Sept. 13, 8:00am to 3:00pm, McGill Elementary, 25 Ave. F.

Additionally, info may be found online at http://www.nevadahealthcenters.org/services/ronald-mcdonald-care-mobile/

NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. We accept most dental insurance plans, Medicaid, and Nevada Check-up. A sliding fee scale is available for uninsured patients.