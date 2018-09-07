Northern Rockies Type 2 incident management team to manage Goshute Cave fire

By







Ely, Nev. – The Northern Rockies Type 2 Incident Management Team, led by Incident Commander Bob Fry, at 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 31, will assume management of the Goshute Cave Fire due to fire complexity and to relieve firefighters and make them available for initial attack elsewhere.

The lightning-ignited fire in and outside the Goshute Canyon Wilderness, about 55 miles north of Ely, Nev., was mapped yesterday evening at 25,432 acres. Increased winds have pushed the fire down McDermid Creek and into Corral and Calf canyons, in Elko County. Two VLATs (Very Large Air Tankers), two heavy air tankers and five Single Engine Air Tankers yesterday pre-treated the adjacent ridgeline with retardant to halt further spread to the west. The fire is running to the north-northeast into terrain accessible to firefighters and equipment. There has been no perimeter growth, otherwise.

Firefighter and public safety is the top priority. Roads and trails within the fire area remain closed for firefighter and public safety.

The lightning-ignited fire is burning in general Greater Sage grouse and critical mule deer winter and summer habitat. It is consuming white fir, mountain mahogany, limber pine, brush and grass.

Residents in White Pine County and motorists on U.S. Highway 93 can expect to see smoke from the fire, which was first reported at about 3 p.m., Monday, Aug. 13.

For more information, contact Chris Hanefeld, BLM Ely District public affairs specialist, at (775) 289-1842 or chanefel@blm.gov. Information is also available online at https://go.usa.gov/xUJ2K or follow the fire on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ElyFire/