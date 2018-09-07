White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for August 27-September 2. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

AUGUST 27

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: Officer received a report of an open door on a vacant home. The home was checked and the door was secured.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an adult male who was causing a disturbance at his parents’ home. The individual was contacted and advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF UNLAWFUL DUMPING: City — reporting party stated that an individual had placed trash into a dumpster that belonged to her place of employment. Upon investigation it was determined that the person had permission to do so.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City — reporting party stated that an individual who had been previously trespassed from her home walked by the area. Officer reported that no crime had occurred. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City — reporting party stated that an indidvual who had been trespassed from her property was back. The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was having a medical episode. The individual was contacted and the situation was resolved.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of several people walking on and near the train tracks. The area was patrolled, but the individuals were not located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City —- officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved agreed to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer contacted the parent and children and reported that they were fine.

REPORT ON AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

New bookings: Edward Paul / District Court warrant, failure to appear / Bail $ 5,000.

AUGUST 28

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the subjects were located and found to be a father and daughter arguing. Both parties were advised to keep the noise down.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISPUTE: The parties were contacted and claimed to have just been arguing. They separated for the day.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed three juveniles attempted to enter her business through a back door. The juveniles were located and advised not to return to the business.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISPUTE: City – the parties were contacted and were just arguing. Both parties were advised to either get along or separate.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 35 year old Utah resident James Dee Manis was arrested for violating his probation out of Utah. New Bookings: James Dee Manis / Probation violation / No bail.

AUGUST 29

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City – the owner of the property, who had been previously warned, was contacted and issued a citation for unlawful accumulation of refuse.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed he was fine and just needed some time to think.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed an acquaintance stole her cell phone. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone took his property, but it was later learned to have been taken by accident. The property was returned.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed to receive threats via text messages in reference to a dog bite. The suspect was contacted and advised the person they were texting was not the owner of the dog, and to stop texting them.

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: City – the reporting party claims an acquaintance comes into his house while he is at work, without his permission. He requested the person be trespassed. Contact still to be made with the suspect.

REPORT OF AN ATV DISTURBANCE: The ATV could not be located.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: The vehicle wasn’t stolen, as the owner had given the driver permission to drive it.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the vehicle wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

New Bookings: Douglas W Goodwin / Failure to appear for court / Bail $1,000.

AUGUST 30

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject agreed to cooperate with medical staff.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party believes an unknown person took her personal property. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone took property from her yard. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and the deputy escorted him to the hospital for evaluation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party had a tenant served with an eviction order, and the tenant was still there. When the deputy arrived, the tenant was moving out. The tenant was trespassed from the property.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed her juvenile daughter has been talking to older men and is concerned. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City – the deputy located the subject and assisted in her going to the hospital via ambulance.

REPORT OF A RUNAWAY: City – the juvenile from a previous call reportedly ran away from home. The deputy located her and released her back to her mother.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City – the manager of a local store reported a male subject, who had been trespassed, wouldn’t leave. The subject was gone when the deputy arrived. He was later located and advised not to return to the store.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the reporting party discovered someone had been in her home and stole various pieces of property. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ATTEMPTED SUICIDE: City – the reporting party claimed a female threatened to take her own life. The deputies made entry into the female’s home and located her. She was later escorted to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City – the reporting party claimed a male had been causing a disturbance in her business and she wished for him to be trespassed. The male subject was advised and left without incident.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City – the reporting party complained about a neighbor’s trash. The neighbor, who has been previously warned, was issued a citation for maintaining a public nuisance.

REPORT OF A MOTORCYCLE DISTURBANCE: The subjects were contacted and advised to stay off the paved roadway.

New Bookings: Michael Otis Griffin / Remanded into custody after being found guilty of battery on an elder person causing substantial bodily harm and strangulation of an elder person / No bail.

AUGUST 31 REPORT OF THREATS: The reporting party claimed a male pointed a gun at them and threatened to shoot them. The male was identified as 70 year old Ruth resident Joseph Phillipenas. Based on the investigation and witness statements, Phillipenas was arrested for aiming a firearm at another person and assault with a deadly weapon.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City – the reporting party claimed her juvenile son had been battered by another juvenile boy. The other boy denied the battery, although it was witnessed by an independent witness. A report will be submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was contacted and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed there was a juvenile in the apartment complex that hits other children. When the deputy attempted to speak to the child, the guardian claimed the child was the victim, and told the child not to speak to the deputy.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the car alarm was off when the officer arrived.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The reporting party believed to see several juveniles getting alcohol from a parked vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and said they were adults in the vehicle, not children.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed to have heard several juveniles talking about drinking alcohol in the park. The juveniles were contacted and one was found to have been drinking. He was later released to his father and a report will be submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and they claimed no one had been arguing or fighting.

New Bookings: Joseph Phillipenas / Assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, and aiming a firearm at a human being / Bail $30,000.

SEPTEMBER 1

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 30 year old Ely resident Lewis Bardell Allred was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A BUSINESS ALARM: City – it was accidentally set off by an employee.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed an unknown male subject made some disparaging remarks to her while she was in a local store. The male subject was later identified as a suspect in another similar call. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party, a manager at a local store, claimed to have received several complaints from female patrons in regards to a male subject harassing them. The male was gone when officers arrived.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: The reporting party claimed a male was trespassing on his property. The male was located and advised not to trespass.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party returned home today and discovered a lock missing from his garage.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed someone stole her son’s bike. She later called back and reported finding it.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City – the reporting party, the manager of a local store, reported trespassing a patron several days prior, and the patron returned. He was allowed to sign a citizen’s complaint, which will be served on the patron.

New Bookings: Lewis Bardell Allred / warrant – failure to appear / No bail.

SEPTEMBER 2

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: The reporting party had questions regarding the sale of a vehicle to another person, who wanted to cancel the deal.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISPUTE: The reporting party claimed to have been battered by a former boyfriend. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and said she was fine.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the area was checked and no one was located.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – the driver was located, but was not driving and the deputy was unable to prove he had been driving.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the deputy made contact with several people and warned them about disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: One of the parties was contacted and said they had just been arguing, but she requested the other half not return to her home. Deputies attempted to make contact with the other party, identified as 33 year old Robert Arnold, of Ruth. Arnold fled out of the back of his residence. He was later located and arrested for obstructing and delaying a peace officer.

New Bookings: Robert Arnold / Obstructing a peace officer / Bail $355