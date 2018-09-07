White Pine Television District #1 to upgrade equipment

By







White Pine Television District #1 technicians will be working on Victoria Peak on September 8, 2018 to upgrade equipment to comply with changes Salt Lake City broadcasters are making on their equipment due to repack requirements set by the Federal Communication Commission (see attached article by Devin Ulibarri). Our subscribers may experience periodic outages of Salt Lake City channels from approximately noon on Saturday until early morning on September 9, 2018.

The Salt Lake City broadcasters have been broadcasting at 50% of their power for some time as they installed new equipment for this project. After September 8, they will be broadcasting at 100% of broadcast power and reception should improve greatly.

White Pine Television District #1 appreciates the patience and understanding of all their subscribers during this time. If you have any questions, please call 775-289-2385.