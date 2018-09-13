Marlene passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 7, 2018, just ten short days after her sister, Patty.

Marlene was born September 2, 1951 to Dick and Laretta Gingell. Marlene grew up in McGill, Nevada, graduating White Pine High School in 1969. It was this year that she married the love of her life, Rodey Bouldin. With this marriage came three children; Corinna, Jeremy, and Amber. Marlene and Rodney relocated to Fort Bragg, California and this is where they made their home and made a countless number of friends. Tragically Rodney was killed in April of 1989. Marlene remained in Fort Bragg raising her children.

Marelene was a strong, quick witted, kind, full of love and laughter, spunky mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, Aunt and friend. Her greatest joy in life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a strong presence in all their lives. They all were her pride and joy,

Marlene is preceded in death by her parents, her one true love, Rodney, her beloved sister Patty, and her niece Mercedes.

Marlene is survived by her children; Corinna Bouldin of Fort Bragg, California, Jeremy (Rachel) Bouldin, Fort Bragg, California and Amber (Jesse) Josephson of Fernley, Nevada. Her grandsons; Kyle (Taylor) Lander and their children; Jaxon, Kennedy, Aiden, and baby Kade (soon to be born). Tyler Lander, Broc Bouldin, Klay Bouldin, Isaac Bouldin, Eli Bouldin, Timothy Josephson. Her ganddaughters; Jessica (Thomas) and their child Ryder; Tabitha Fayal, Annika Fayal, and Radie Josephson. Her brothers; Bucky (Karen) Gingell, Twin Falls, Idaho and Scotty (India) Gingell of Fort Bragg, California. Her nieces; Heather (Justin) Williams, Ely, Nevada, Aleathea Gingell, Twin Falls, Idaho, Misty (Jeff) Olson of Twin Falls Idaho and Crystal (Robert) Daneri of Loon Lake, Washington. Many friends whom she made feel like family.

Marlene was truly one of a kind and will be missed. We will all miss her very much. Fly with the angels and know we will always love you.

Per Marlene’s request, no services will be held.