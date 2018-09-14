The Ely Times

Michael Otis Griffin was found guilty on Aug. 30 of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on a person 60 years of age or older and battery by strangulation on a person 60 years of age or older.

Griffin was arrested on April 1, 2017. The report noted that Griffin spotted victim Herbert Boley walking down the road on the evening of April 1, when he pulled his vehicle over to talk to Boley.

Griffin wanted to talk to Boley about some house repairs he had previously done for Boley.

The discussion turned into an argument. Griffin got out of his vehicle, grabbed Boley, and struck him.

After Boley stood up, Griffin grabbed Boley and pushed him up against a brick wall, striking him several times, at one point holding the victim’s coat around his neck choking him with it.

The victim had bruising to both sides of his face, abrasion on the top of his hand, and blood all over his shirt and pants. Boley is over the age of 60, making these charges more severe.

Chief Deputy District Attorney James Beecher and Deputy District Attorney McKinzie Peterson were the prosecutors on this case.

Peterson, who was the lead prosecutor in this case, said, “The White Pine County Sheriff’s Office conducted a strong investigation, which allowed us to present a compelling case to the jury. As always, our goal is to seek justice for the victims of crimes and protect the community. In this case, the jury’s verdict achieved that goal.”

Sentencing is currently set for Monday, Oct. 29 at 1:30 p.m. Prosecutors will be seeking the Habitual Criminal enhancement, due to Griffin’s multiple prior violent convictions, which can potentially result in a life sentence.

This is the third successful jury trial in a row prosecuted by the White Pine County District Attorney’s Office, prosecuting repeat offenders for violent crimes.