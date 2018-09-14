The Ely Times

The White Pine High boys’ soccer team had two games scheduled for last week, but only played one. “Whittell decided not to field a team this year cancelled the game we had set for Saturday,” said Bobcat coach Ryan Costello.

Instead, the boys had just the one game on Sept. 7, a 4-3 loss to Dayton in the conference opener.

So the boys had just the one game, the conference opener with Dayton White Pine took a 2-0 lead in the first half pretty quick Costello said. “Then the refs allowed Dayton a very controversial goal and that kind of knocked the wind out of our sails a bit.”

A later goalkeeping error by White Pine led to the tying goal, and the half ended 2-2.

In the second half, White Pine scored for a 3-2 lead, but another error by the keeper lead to Dayton tying the game at 3.

About midway through the second half, the Flyers scored off a free kick right in front of the goal, outside the penalty box. “They put it top corner,” he said, “and that’s hard for anybody to save.”

The Bobcats had goals by Jaden Brewer, with an assist by Kincade Waggener in the first half, and Richi Gimenez scored on a penalty kick which bounced back to him after the goalkeeper initially knocked it down. Zeke Vinson scored the final goal for the Bobcats in the second half.

Costello said the team had a dry spell after Dayton had tied the score at 3. “They had pressured us pretty good at that time and kept the ball on our half of the field for quite a spell. Then the momentum shifted to our side and we were the ones making the runs, but Dayton’s defense was able to clear the ball away from us right at the last.”

Hunner Doty saved seven of the 11 shots on goal the Flyers faced him with.

This Saturday begins a three-game set of away games for the Bobcats (4-4, 0-1) starting at Battle Mountain (1-3-1, 0-1).

“The game with Battle Mountain will be a pretty important one for us,” Costello said. “If we really want to take the step the boys believe they can and compete for a playoff spot. It’s like a must-win game for us.”