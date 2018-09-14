By TheCompleteNevadan.com

Cathedral Gorge State Park Dutch

oven cook-off

Panaca. Sept. 15, 1-7 p.m.

It’s time for the annual Dutch oven cook-off at Cathedral Gorge State Park in Panaca. Contestants put culinary skills to the test in four different categories: bread, dessert, main course and vegetable/side dish. Event participants vote for their favorite dish, the winner receives the People’s Choice Award. Admission: $5 park entry fee, except for cooks. Website:cathedralgorge_vc@lcturbonet.com Phone 775-728-4460

Silver State Classic –

Open Road Challenge

Ely to Lund, Sept. 13-16

Nevada Highway 318

Since 1988, the fastest road race in the world is the Silver State Classic Challenge held on Nevada’s Route 318, 90 miles from Lund to Hiko. The course record is 219.6430 mph set in May, 2017. Website: www.sscc.us

College of Education Tailgate Party: Nevada vs. Oregon State football.

Reno. Sept. 15, 2 – 4 p.m.

On the grass outside Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center on the University of Nevada, Reno campus. Enjoy delicious food, meet fellow College of Education alumni and friends, and participate in a raffle for cool Wolf Pack gear. Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/college-of-education-tailgate-party-nevada-vs-oregon-state.

Dayton Valley Days

Dayton, Sept. 15-16

Dayton Valley Days is a two-day outdoor street festival in the historic downtown area. Packed full of fun activities: Pancake breakfast, parade, Car Show-N-Shine, Silent Auction, Gold Panning, kids games and more. Website:https://festivalnet.com/12763/Dayton-Nevada/Food-Festivals/Dayton-Valley-Days

Las Vegas Greek Food Festival

Las Vegas, Sept. 14-16, St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church 5300 S. El Camino. Friday, 3-11 p.m.; Saturday, moon -11 p.m.; Sunday, noon-10 p.m.

The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feature live Greek music, Greek dance, raffle, rides, Greek wine, beer and cuisine and much more. Website: www.fairsandfestivals.net/events/details/2018-las-vegas-greek-food-festival