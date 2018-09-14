The Ely Times

White Pine thoroughly dominated the visiting Dayton Flyers Sept. 7 with a 7-0 win. But the next day coach Jared Prengel said it seemed they just didn’t show up and dropped a 3-2 decision to Whittell.

Against Dayton, it’s the third time in the six meetings between the teams that the Lady Bobcats have blanked the Flyers. In fact, White Pine has only allowed two goals by Dayton since 2016, a 4-2 over them last year.

Prengel said the girls were in complete control of the ball on both sides of the field. They completely exhausted the Dayton goalkeeper, Faith Reid, peppering her with 32 shots on goal, and scored on 7.

However he said, “I was impressed with their young goalie. We came at her hard and she responded quite well, making 25 saves.” Still, White Pine scored five times in the second half.

He said, “We dominated the ball entirely. It was exciting to watch. It

showed good improvement on what we had worked on in practice.”

He also noted the skill level of play on the field looked like Dayton was “just behind a level or two and that was a huge contributing factor. They maybe only had one or two serious scoring threats against us resulting in two unsuccessful shots on goal.”

Eva Kingston scored two goals with single goals from by Sidney Hansen, Whittney Prengel, Cassie Newman, Maren Barney and Sage Dutson.

The next day against Whittell it was a different story. Prengel said the team just wasn’t there. “We had a bad day.”

Last year, White Pine broke a six-year, 12-game losing streak to the Lady Warriors and Whittell remembered that.

“They came out and played us quite physical,” Prengel said, “which is alright, but we just weren’t responding well to that as we normally do. They were very eager and well-disciplined, and we just struggled with our passing and defense. We just let them outplay us in moving the ball around. We just had a breakdown.”

The score was tied 1-1 at halftime. Newman got the first half goal for White Pine.

Eva Kingston scored a second half goal off a corner kick. Prengel said, “She was right there in front of the goal and made a nice deflection into the net.” Stats were not posted for Whittell.

The Ladycats have four games on the road over the next two weekends. They start this Friday and Saturday with an overnight trip to Battle Mountain and Pershing County, teams White Pine has traditionally been very strong against. “But we’re going to play as tough as we can regardless of past history,” Prengel said.