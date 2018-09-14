LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two former Nevada congressmen squaring off for the U.S. House seat they each once held are divided on how to address health care.

Democrat Steven Horsford and Republican Cresent Hardy spoke about health care and other issues Wednesday at an event hosted by the Hispanics in Politics organization.

Horsford held Nevada’s 4th District seat for one term until losing to Hardy in 2014. Hardy lost two years later to Democrat Ruben Kihuen.

Horsford says he wants to see the country move toward a “Medicare-for-all” model, something Hardy doesn’t support.

He also says Hardy needs to answer for his votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act that would “take health care away from millions.”

Hardy disputed that and told Las Vegas Review-Journal that the health law may not be completely repealed but it should be fixed and pre-existing conditions should be protected.

