The Ely Times

It took an extra game for White Pine High to win 3-1 at Battle Mountain in their second league game of the season over the Labor Day weekend. Scores were 25-16, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23.

Yet, it marked the 10th consecutive match since 2013 the Ladycats have beating the Lady Longhorns.

Coach Kenna Almberg said junior middle blocker Jill Van Tassel served 100 percent with five aces. Senior Madison Rick led the team in kills with 16 and Ali Thompson had eight kills. Aaleeah Jacobson had 17 digs.

“so the team played really well because all the figures are pretty good for four sets,” Almberg said. “A good day for us.”

She added the match, “was the first time I really saw the good connection on the court between the players with not a lot of confusion as to who is to take the pass, getting out of each other’s way, everybody being in the right places so that not as many balls hit the floor, and not the situation where each is looking at the other and questioning, ‘Were you supposed to take that one or me?’

“The team is getting better all the time on our passes and sets. That is going to lead to good kills.”

Now White Pine begins a series of eight road matches until Oct. 6. It begins this weekend with matches at Incline and North Tahoe.

“We have not been able to see either of those teams in any tournament this season,” Almberg said. “So I really don’t have any knowledge of what they are going to be like.”

North Tahoe might be tough this year with a record of 12-4. But the Ladycats have won all six matches between them since 2013.

Against Include, White Pine has won five of the last six matches, however, Almberg admits the Highlanders will likely be tough being on their home court.

But with a couple of wins on this weekend trip, the Bobcats could move into second place behind Yerington, the defending league champion and last year’s 2A state runner-up.