Ever wondered about what Girl Scouts is about? Picture this: a safe, no-limits place designed specifically for girls, where they’re inspired to seek out new challenges, build important skills, and take the lead.

That’s Girl Scouts.

A place where every girl has the space and support she needs to reach her full potential and accomplish amazing things. A lifetime of leadership, success and adventure starts here.

On Friday, September 21, at 6p.m. at the White Pine County Library you can learn more about Girl Scouts. Girls K-12 are welcome. There will be fun activity as well as staff on hand from the council to do enrollment right there.