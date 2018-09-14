Mt. Wheeler Power is hosting a workshop to assist members with their applications for energy assistance offered by the State of Nevada, Division of Welfare and Supportive Services.

Workshops will be from 11-1 at the following locations on:

—September 17 at the Lund Community Center

—September 18 at the Baker Community Center

—September 19 at the McGill Senior Center

—September 20 at the White Pine County Senior Center

You can visit the state website to check qualifications at www.dwss.nv.gov

Please be prepared with the following information:

The name, date of birth and Social Security Numbers for EVERY PERSON who lives in your home.

Proof of identity for the head of household.

Proof of citizenship or legal status if born outside of the United States.

A signed rental agreement or mortgage statement

Copy of utility billing statements.

Proof of ALL income for EVERY PERSON in the household for at least the last thirty (30) days.

During the workshop help you complete the applications and submit them on your behalf. This workshop is FREE to all Mt. Wheeler Power members. Energy Assistance is available to qualified members determined by the state of Nevada based on information provided on the application. Failure to provide information may delay the processing of your application.