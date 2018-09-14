By Jimmy Jordan

The rodeo season has started up again, last weekend the White Pine Rodeo Team was representing White Pine in Battle Mountain.

Khloe Kepner placed 4th in team roping on Saturday, and 7th in the average. She also placed 9th in the average for Pole Bending.

Maggie Wines placed 7th in Barrels Saturday. 9th on Sunday and 8th in the average.

Chace Green took 1st in Steer Wrestling on Saturday, 5th in Team Roping Sunday.

They are now getting ready for the White Pine Rodeo which is September 21st, that includes Shooting sports. Trap shooting will be held at the trap range in Cross Timbers. The .22 shoot will be at the 4H building in Ice Plant canyon. September 22nd and 23rd will be full rodeo at the White Pine fairgrounds. Saturday start time is 9am and Sunday 8am.

Please come out and watch the future rodeo stars. Admission is FREE, concession stand will be open with great food ran by David E Norman crew.

If you or anyone you know in grades 6th through 12th are interested in joining the White Pine Rodeo Team you can contact either of the team directors,Kent Lynskey at 775-293-5076; Jimmy Jordan at 775-293-7399.

As always we are proud of the White Pine Rodeo Team. Wish them good luck if you see them around!