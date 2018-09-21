The Ely Times

The Yelland Airport recently received a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to reconstruct the airport taxiway.

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) applauded the U.S. Department of Transportation stating, “In order to strengthen our rural economies and make our rural communities more accessible, we must improve and enhance our infrastructure. I commend the U.S. Department of Transportation for recognizing the importance of strengthening our economy, connecting Nevadans and continuing to invest in the infrastructure needs of our rural communities.”

On March 23, the President signed H.R. 1625, The legislation provided the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program an additional $1 billion in discretionary grants, to enable the Secretary of Transportation to make grants for projects as authorized by subchapter 1 of chapter 471 and subchapter 1 of chapter 475 of title 49, United States Code.

The Act also stipulated that the Secretary shall give priority consideration to projects at nonprimary airports that are classified as Regional, local, or basic airports and not located within a Metropolitan or Micropolitan Statistical Area as defined by the Office of Management and Budget.

White Pine County Commissioner Steve Stork explained that White Pine County was a big beneficiary of H.R.1625, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2018. “This act was opposed by Dina Titus of Nevada’s 1st Congressional District and Ruben Kihuen who represents White Pine County in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District.”

Stork went on to note that for the past three years, White Pine County has received Airport Capital Improvement grants that have led towards the complete reconstruction of the main runway at the Yelland airport.

“White Pine County has had to match these grants at a rate of 6.25 percent. This has meant a local contribution approach-