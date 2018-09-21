The Ely Times

The White Pine High boys’ soccer team had just one game last week, at Battle Mountain where they suffered an 8-5 loss.

”This was a tough one,” said coach Ryan Costello. “We had a 4-0 lead, even a 5-3 halftime lead, but ended up losing.”

Kincade Waggener had two goals and two assists, Jaden Brewer had one goal and two assists, Richie Gimenez had two goals and one assists.

“We just went flat,” Costello said. “I think we got a bit over confident, let up on our defense and it just snowballed really quickly. I told the boys afterwards, we have to play aggressive and keep our heads in the game 100 percent of the time, can’t let up or this is what happens.”

The Longhorns came on strong in the second half, “getting loose on a lot of through ball,” Costello said, where it was then one-on-one with the goalie.

He said, “We had a new goalie in the net as Hunner Doty was out with an injury. We had sophomore Felix Bricenio as the keeper along with Jaden Brewer.”

However, such a turn of events might turn out to be a blessing in the long run for the boys to know what they have to do consistently.

This week the Bobcats (0-2, 4-5) are on the road to Fernley on Thursday and Yerington on Friday. Fernley is the defending league champion and current league leader in the 3A North division.

“They are a very good team, strong on both offense and defense,” said Costello. The series with the Vaqueros is 1-6-1 since 2010. The Bobcats only win was a 4-0 shutout in 2014.

Against Yerington, the Bobcats have lost the last three matches.

The boys will close out the month of September with a return match with Battle Mountain in Ely Sept. 28.