The Ely Elks Lodge will honor all paid and volunteer fire fighters and emergency medical service personnel at a dinner in their honor on Friday, September 28, 2018 at the Elks Lodge. Doors will open at 5:00 pm and dinner will be served at 6:00 pm.

Tickets are $15.00 per person and a no host bar will be open with the dinner.

The Elks are proud to pay tribute to the men and women who protect White Pine County in emergency situations by responding to fires, disasters and accidents; providing care to the ill and injured and transporting patients.

This will be the first annual recognition for fire fighters and EMS and will be an annual event in the future. For more information, contact Ken Curto at 289-5602 or Nichole Baldwin at 293-0103 for RSVP information.