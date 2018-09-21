Beta Sigma Phi Hosts for the White Pine County Fair would like to congratulate the winners of the Entry Raffle. All you had to do was put an entry in the open class section of the fair and you received a raffle ticket. Children division was Arley Brunson pictured with her dad Jacob Brunson.

Junior division was McKenna Barney pictured with her mom Teresa Brazell

Senior division winner was Aaron Kapetan pictured with his mom Nancy Johnson. We would like to thank Ag District 13 and Sportsworld for their assistance in offering these great prizes to help encourage entries to the fair. We want to remind everyone to start planning for the 2019 County Fair, that everyone can enter the open class section with your homemade crafts, handiwork, baked goods, vegetables, flowers and more.  There is a copy of this year’s rules and regulations in the 2018 Fair Book at http://wpcfair.joshnicholes.com/

Ely Banner 1

Ely Banner 2


Ely Banner 3


Ely Banner 4