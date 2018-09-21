The Ely Times

White Pine High volleyball split its trip last weekend to the shores of Lake Tahoe at Incline and North Tahoe. They lost 3-0 at Incline and won an exciting 3-2 match with North Tahoe.

Coach Kenna Almberg said, “We played pretty well against Incline, but just couldn’t seem to score against their defense. They were very disciplined and got up most everything we sent over to them. Their strength seemed to be our weakness as we lost the match 16-25, 23-25, 15-25. We had trouble with moving the ball as well as not doing well in getting our setters quality passes.”

In the match, the Ladycats recorded 19 service aces led by Alison Thompson and Mia Kemler with five each. Jill Van Tassell also had three aces against the Highlanders.

On Saturday, the team was at North Tahoe and had to go five sets for the win. Almberg said the match went back and forth. White Pine took the first set 25-16. The Lakers responded to win the next two games, 21-25 and 18-25. Then the Ladycats tied the match winning game four 25-19, to set up the deciding fifth game.

Almberg said the girls found themselves with the back to the wall leate in the game, trailing 11-14, one point away from losing.

Then Madison Rick scored six consecutive points to come from behind and pull out the 16-14.

Almberg said, Aaleeah Jacobsen had an outstanding performance on defense with 35 digs in the match. Rick had 18 digs and 16 of the team’s 41 kills. “I’m seeing improvement every day with the players,” she said.

She added, “Our setters, Madison Hendrickson and Olivia Hendrix, are both showing leadership, athletic ability and the determination needed to be a key factor for us in our success this season. Setters don’t always get the recognition they deserve, yet they are truly the ones that connect the dots on the court.”

White Pine continues their long series of away games on the schedule this Friday and Saturday at Pershing County and league newcomer Coral Academy of Reno.

On Sept. 25, the Ladycats play the Lady Panthers in Alamo. Pahranagat Valley is the defending 1A state champions. The teams split the series last year, but the Bobcats had won the last four matches previously.