To the Editor:

I Bryant Barnson have lived in White Pine County for 52 years. I have been shooting a bow in my yard in Ruth for 52 years. I have had dozens of friends I know who shoot in their yards in Ruth, Ely and McGill in 52 years. I have never heard of anyone getting hit with an arrow. Now, just because a property owner seen someone walk by their property on public property heading to the mountains to hunt a buck they feel unsafe?

In reality they are not unsafe they just don’t want anybody by their property. I have seen it several times before, someone settles on a few acres, builds a nice house and they think they own two miles around their property. Not just hunting, pretty soon they will want no four-wheelers or motorcycles or any just driving by.

I have a friend that was parked on public land look at the mountain through binoculars, no weapon in the truck, he wasn’t even hunting, and a lady came out of her house, with arms waving and blowing a whistle at them. It is illegal to harass hunters or anyone one on public land.

I have seen the names signed on the letter they turned in to the county commissioners. I know some of them have harvested animals within two miles of a residential property. I know of one particular instance where one of the people who signed the letter shot, but missed a buck in the field behind the sewer pond area, that is definitely in a two mile range of a residential area.

I know of a couple of names on the letter have had targets and shot bows in their backyard. I also know of one of the signatures on the letter asked for permission to let his daughter hunt a buck in a ranch field. Basically a tame buck living in a field by a ranch. How is that any different than hunting the so called town buck?

One of the names on the letter has also been feeding deer in his yard, which is illegal in the State of Nevada. I know if you trespass you get arrested, and I’m pretty sure no one trespassed on private property because no one was arrested.

The letter says that they walk their dogs on public land and are afraid for their safety. Public land is for walking your dogs, riding four-wheelers, bike riding and also hunting. Everybody that hunts is required to take hunters safety before they are permitted with a hunting license. The first thing you learn is to make sure what is in the background behind what you are shooting at. No laws were broken, just a property owner trying to make claim to the property around them, so only they can use it and no one else. Everyone wants to blame the guides for harvesting the so called “town buck” that shouldn’t have been illegally fed and tamed. I got news for you, if it wasn’t a guide that got it, someone else would of gotten it. I am pretty sure if some of the names on the letter would have had a area 121 Archery Tag, they would of got them a nice buck and no one would of said a word about it.

Bryant Barnson

To the Editor:

In a show of determined indecisiveness, Steve Sisolak, a member of the Southern Nevada Water Authority board and candidate for governor of Nevada, voted Wednesday to move forward with an appeal of the Nevada State Water Engineer’s recent denial of SNWA’s applications to pump rural Nevada water to Las Vegas. This political about-face came a mere two days after he was quoted in an article printed in the Nevada Independent coming out against the rural Nevada water grab. I find I need a spreadsheet to keep track of Sisolak’s positions because in 2017, he voted as a member of the same board to approve the district’s 50-year plan, which included the pipeline as a keystone in its strategy to deliver more water to the Las Vegas Valley. Confused? So am I.

Taking water from rural Nevada to support the unsustainable growth model in Las Vegas would have devastating ecologic, economic, and social impacts on Lincoln and White Pine Counties. For Mr. Sisolak to play both sides of this critical issue in the name of advancing his campaign tells us everything we need to know about him personally, but nothing about his true position.

Joni Eastley

Tonopah, Nevada