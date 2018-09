Every year for the past 15 years the McGill First Graders have been coming to the McGill Library Culture Center once a month to read and do an activity with local volunteers. with the extra help we hope to improve the children in their reading skills.

Last spring we were able to plant a garden outside the facility where the children participated in the planting. A Harvest Festival for all is now planned for Sept. 28 at 3 to 5 p.m.

Come and join the fun and activities.