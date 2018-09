Counselors will be in Ely Sept. 21-22 at the VFW Post 3 on US 395 Great Basin Hwy. (Next to the WP Golf Course) from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Awarded Department of Defense best pro bono program in the country. Family Law, Bankruptcy, Landlord/Tennant/Public Benefits, Consumer Law/Protection, Veterans’ Benefits, Wills and Powers of Attorney.

Funding for the rural clinics provided by Nevada Military Support Alliance.

For more information, please call 775-684-1100 or visit us at www.nvagomia.nv.gov.