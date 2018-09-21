The Ely Times

A work in progress, that’s what you would notice if you went out to the White Pine County Fairgrounds.

Several of the members of White Pine County Ag District 13 Board, Bill Panagopoulos, Kathyrn Brunson, Gayle Bartlett and County Commissioner and liaison Carol McKenzie met to do a ribbon cutting to introduce the county’s newest park.

The park was built at the south end of the White Pine County Fairgrounds, with a Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act grant. It was reported that the grant was originally for $385,000 and only $326,00 was actually spent on the construction and improvements of the park.

How do SNPLMA grants work? The Bureau of Land Management opens the nominations for project proposals that are to be funded under the SNPLMA Act. Local government entities may seek SNPLMA funds for parks, trails and natural areas.

AG Board Chairman Gayle Bartlett noted that the park has been in the works for five years from the time of the SNPLMA application until its completion in mid August of this year.

According to Bartlett, there is still more to be accomplished, but the park is officially open to the public now. In addition to the general use of the barbecues at either end, a playground area, restrooms and additional covered picnic areas has been installed making it very desirable for large private events such as reunions, weddings, birthdays, etc.

The facility can be reserved and rented through the county maintenance office by calling 775-293-6552 or calling the fairgrounds host at 775-296-0052.