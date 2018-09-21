Courtesy photo

2018-2019 Student Council, Back row: Secretary Amber Williams, Vice President MaCayla Lister, Advisor Mrs. Lister, 7th Grade Representative Aiden Parent and 8th Grade Representative Brianna Newman. Second row: President Ashton Visser, 7th Grade Representative Macayla Bybee, 6th Grade Representatives McKenzie and Cora Rajala, Maverick Mangum and Anne Wheable, Kneeling: 7th Grade Representative Jace Rick and Treasurer Dillan Criner. The student council is planning to make this year a great year for the school community as well as White Pine County.