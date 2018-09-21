The Ely Volunteer Fire Department hosted the 48th Annual Ely Volunteer Fire Department Rancher/Business BBQ on August 17th. The event was the kickoff to the Fair and Horse Race weekend, with proceeds from the BBQ going towards scholarships for local High School graduates. Robinson mine was happy to contribute toward the White Pine County tradition that many people from around our area look forward to every year. Pictured left to right is Frederick Partey, Robinson Environmental Manager; Ross Rivera, Ely Fire Department Chief; Jim Alworth, Volunteer; John Jacobson, Robinson Mine Maintenance Superintendent; Burton Hilton, Volunteer; Bodie Golla, Asst. Fire Chief; Stephanie Kaamasee, Volunteer; Jeannie Steiner, Volunteer; Dave Steiner, Asst. Fire Chief; Joy Asher, Volunteer; Steve Doty, Volunteer