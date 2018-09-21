The White Pine High School and Middle School Rodeo Club will be hosting a rodeo this Friday and Saturday at the White Pine Fairgrounds.

The shooting events will be taking place on Friday this year. The .22 Rifle will begin at 2pm at Ice Plant Canyon and the Trap shoot will begin at 4pm at the Steptoe Valley Trap, Skeet and Shooting range on Lackawanna Highway.

The rodeo will begin Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. and Sunday at 8:00 a.m.

Several different events will be taking place such as the Jr. Bareback Steer Riding, team roping, chute dogging, saddle bronc, girls & boys Breakaway events, barrel racing, goat tying, steer wrestling, bullriding and several other events. hif

These events will be taking place in the large arena and track.

Saturday night after the rodeo, no excuses barrel racing by Fast Cash Rodeo productions will be hosting a 4D jackpot barrel race, sanctioned by the Xtreme Team which is barrel racing produced by Burns Saddlery, in Salina, Utah.

There will be a food concession sponsored by David E. Norman and several vendors at the event. Be sure to check it out this weekend.