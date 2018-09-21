Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for September 10-September 16. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

SEPTEMBER 10

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISPUTE: City – the parties were contacted and both claimed they were only arguing. Both parties were separated and advised to go to bed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subjects were contacted and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party believed someone stole gas from her vehicle. The theft was unfounded.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – the residence was checked and found to be secure.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Robert Jones Jr, of Ely, was navigating a parking lot when his trailing unit struck a parked unoccupied vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – it was discovered that a juvenile had several firearms in his vehicle, which was parked on school property. No threats were made or implied involving the firearms. The firearms were seized and a report was completed to be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – a male subject was allegedly stealing things from the cemetery. He was located and was not stealing anything, but was cleaning up a relative’s headstone.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and later transported to the hospital by ambulance.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole his license plates. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed several items had been stolen from his work site. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: 35 year old Enter Saladier, of Washington, was arrested for speeding and driving with a suspended license.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER: The reporting party believed a protection order involving her and another person had been violated. Upon investigating the claims, the violation was unfounded.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the manager of a local store claimed a customer was creating a disturbance in the store, and when he left he damaged a product display. The investigation continues.

New Bookings: Tabitha Ann Luna / Serving time for a previous arrest. Enter Saladier / Speeding and non-resident driving suspended / Bail $575.

SEPTEMBER 11

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – Laurel Ann Hughes, of Ely, was issued a citation for hit and run after she struck a parked vehicle and left the scene.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party discovered someone forged one of his checks. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – the vehicle was located and the driver had not been drinking.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: The reporting party claimed to be harassed by another person. A report was completed and they were advised the procedure to obtain a protection order.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The vehicle was located and the owner advised it was broken down.

REPORT OF AN ARREST :Based on an ongoing investigation, deputies arrested 44 year old McGill resident Michael Lee Wopschall for grand larceny and possession of stolen property.

New Bookings: Katrina Charlyne Klever / Speeding, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of cocaine / Bail $5,000 / Arrested by NHP. Michael Lee Wopschall / Grand larceny and possession of stolen property / Bail $20,000

SEPTEMBER 12

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject wouldn’t leave their place of employment. The male left when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – the reporting party claimed someone struck her vehicle while it was parked. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subjects were not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subjects were located and were fine.

REPORT OF A MUSIC DISTURBANCE: City – the alleged suspect was located and advised to keep the music turned down.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party claimed someone used pictures of her rental property in Las Vegas to create a false online advertisement, which resulted in someone being defrauded. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: The subject was not on the property when the deputy arrived.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed an unknown person burglarized her home and garage. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – a deputy observed a male creating a disturbance in a local park. The male was identified as 54 year old Reno resident Joseph Aguilar. After several ignored warnings, Aguilar was arrested for disturbing the peace.

New Bookings: Joseph Aguilar / Disturbing the peace / Bail $355.

SEPTEMBER 13

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – a vehicle being driven by Rocky Jones, of Lund, was damaged when she drove over a cover for a fuel reservoir, and the cover popped up, striking the vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISPUTE: Both parties were contacted and claimed to only have been arguing. Both agreed to separate for the day.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – initially, the subject wasn’t located, but later was reported that she took a large amount of medication and alcohol. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed his daughter was being stalked hand harassed by her ex-boyfriend. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 30 year old Lewis Bardell Allred, of Ely, was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party received a phone call from a subject who claimed to be from the IRS and wanted her to send him money so she wouldn’t go to jail. She was advised it was a scam.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – both subjects were arguing over child custody. Both separated for the day.

REPORT OF A MOTORCYCLE DISTURBANCE: City – the area was checked, but the motorcycle was gone.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subjects were located and were fine.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Kellie Dobrescu, of Ely, was driving her vehicle when Blaise Dennis Steffey, of Panaca, pulled out of a parking lot in front of her. Dobrescu’s vehicle struck Steffey’s. A report was completed.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed his juvenile daughter is being harassed and bullied at school. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed a male subject had abused her in the past. She was advised on how to obtain a protection order.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a male was reportedly begging in a local store. Contact was made with him and he left the store.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE CHILD ABUSE: City – it was discovered a guardian was yelling at a child for misbehaving. She was advised to lower her voice.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 37 year old Lisa Barbero, of Ely, was arrested for driving without a valid licence and driving under the influence.

New Bookings: Lewis Bardell Allred / Warrant / Bail $405. Joshua Everett Ross / Serving time for previous arrest. Lisa Barbero / Driving without a valid license and driving under the influence of a controlled substance / Bail $1,135.

SEPTEMBER 14

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subjects weren’t located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was later located and advised he couldn’t camp on someone else’s property.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and found to be taking pictures of a high-end car parked in a parking lot.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the reporting party called back and said the vehicle left.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.

New Bookings: Veronica Mora / Turn signals, open container, driving without a valid license, seatbelts required, and DUI / Bail $2,690 / Arrested by NHP.

SEPTEMBER 15

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: The reporting party claimed someone damaged a toolbox in his truck. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A VAGRANT: City – contact was made with the subject, identified as 55 year old Edward Bembo. A criminal history check showed Bembo to have multiple felony convictions and to have been in the county longer than 48 hours and not registered. Bembo was arrested without incident.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The vehicle was located and discovered to be occupied by two juveniles without valid licenses. The juveniles and vehicle were released to their guardians.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – based on the investigation, 44 year old Brian Boots, of Ely, was arrested for entering a structure with the intent of committing a battery, and for battering a family member. At the time deputies contacted Boots, he refused to heed warnings to stop using loud and tumultuous language.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed her ex allowed their child to ride in a vehicle without a booster seat. The ex was contacted and denied the allegation.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – the reporting party claimed a vehicle struck hers while it was parked and unoccupied. Deputies were unable to locate the striking vehicle.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISPUTE: City – contact was made with all of the parties involved, but deputies were unable to determine if a battery occurred. All parties separated for the day.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone had gone through his home, but he couldn’t find anything missing. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and claimed someone poisoned him, but he refused medical assistance.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subjects were located and were okay.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: The parties were contacted and agreed to turn the music down.

New Bookings: Edward Bembo / Convicted person failure to register / Bail $355. Stephen Paquette / Hold for transportation company. Brian Shane Boots / Burglary, domestic battery, and disturbing the peace / Bail $10,000.

SEPTEMBER 16 REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the area was checked, but the offending vehicle wasn’t located.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the subject was located and was trying to repair his vehicle.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subjects were contacted and were fine.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – the vehicle was located and the driver was identified as 49 year old Idaho resident Gregory Vance. Based on the investigation, Vance was later arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – the vehicle was located and contact was made with the driver, who admitted making an unsafe lane change. The driver wasn’t intoxicated and was warned about erratic driving.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City – two subjects claimed they had been battered by the other. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, identified as 35 year old Ely resident Garret Eugene Garber. Based on the deputies observations and investigation, Garber was later taken into custody for DUI.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City – the offender was located and advised to turn the music down.

New Bookings: Gregory Vance / DUI and driving with a suspended license / Bail $1,530. Garret Eugene Garber / Highways laned for traffic, DUI, and open container / Bail $1,610.