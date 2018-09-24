Rick Colvin, age 68, passed away Friday, September 14, 2018, with his loving wife, Shelley, and his children by his side. Born Eric Lee Colvin, February 14, 1950, in Ely, Nevada. Rick grew up on Duck Creek Ranch with his grandparents. He graduated from White Pine High School in 1969 and then from University of Nevada Reno in 1974, where he earned his BS in Business Administration. His prosperous career began in 1979 when he moved to Las Vegas as Controller for Carson Construction and later went on to work for Marnell Corrao in 1986, where he rose to the position of CFO. Being an accomplished business man, he launched his own company, Apex of Nevada, in 2004, and also became a partner in Better Building Systems, where he enjoyed working until his last day.

Rick and Shelley were joined in marriage on December 31, 2010, they loved each other enthusiastically. Rick was well known by those around him as an outgoing friend who delighted in laughter and conversation, while living life to the fullest. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and proudly shared his rewards at his Game Feed Dinners. He took pleasure in hosting parties for his friends and family. He believed in giving back to his community and was a member of the LV Southwest Rotary Club since 1980. Many lives were touched by his great enthusiasm for success – both personally and professionally. He made life-long relationships and genuinely cared for those he loved. No matter what you needed – he was there for you. He is survived by his daughter Heidi (Steve) and sons Eric (Jessica) and Daniel (Josephine) and step-daughter’s Charity (Bill) and Liberty (Scott); grand-children: Billy, Ryan, John, Abbey, Scotlynn and Tyler; sisters, Penny Marrujo and Susan Holt. He was preceded in death by wife Gloria and step-daughter Shannon.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 30, 2018, 1-5pm @ Canyon Gate Country Club, 2001 Canyon Gate Dr, LV, NV 89117. Please join us to pay your respects. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: The Love Your Brain Foundation or the Las Vegas Southwest Rotary Foundation.