Vicki Crawford photo

The City of Ely Fire Department responded to a fire behind White Pine High School last week. The City Fire Department was the first to respond with two paid staff and nine volunteers. The BLM was contacted and they arrived with three trucks. The call was initially reported as a semi-truck fire, but once crews arrived on scene it was determined to be a brush fire. The start of the fire is still undetermined, but it was reported that approximately one acre was damaged during the fire.