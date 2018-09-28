ELY—The Bureau of Land Management Ely District, Caliente Field Office has concluded an emergency wild horse gather within and outside of the Eagle Herd Management Area focused on the Fortification Range Wilderness. The BLM gathered and removed 300 excess wild horses.

The BLM conducted the gather, which ran from September 13 through September 21, due to lack of water to sustain the excess horses, as part of the BLM’s commitment to maintaining healthy wild horses while managing for sustainable, working public lands.

The BLM transported wild horses removed from the range to the National Wild Horse and Burro Center at Palomino Valley, in Reno, Nev., to be readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro adoption program. Un-adopted wild horses will be placed in long-term pastures where they will be humanely cared for and retain their “wild” status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act. For information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit www.blm.gov/whb.

Additional gather information is available on BLM’s website at https://go.usa.gov/xPrTR.