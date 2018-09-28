During the Roger Brooks Assessment last October, he gave us several ideas on addressing the vacant buildings around town. One of those ideas was Window Painting, so this Spring, several citizens and groups participated in the Spring Window Painting Contest. With the generous donation of paint from the Robinson Mine, we have enough left over to do Fall window painting.

All of us need to embrace this Project and show some pride in our Community , we had so much fun, it was easy and I found “Pinterest ” to be my new best friend. It was nice to see people wondering around and viewing these works of art. Although the City has a problem with, blight and derelict buildings and painting windows may only be a bandaid approach, it’s a start. Our tourists will see a proactive, engaged Community.

—Thank you, Mayor Van Camp