Elko County, White Pine County, Winnemucca and the City of Elko: Operation Safer Streets, a multi-agency collaborative effort to perform personal contacts on high risk offenders under the supervision of the Division of Parole and Probation, was conducted in Elko County, White Pine County, Winnemucca and the City of Elko.

Over the course of two days, Friday, September 21, 2018 and Saturday, September 22, 2018 seventeen (17) officers from the Nevada Department of Public Safety – Division of Parole and Probation, Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Elko Police Department, White Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Division of Investigation and the Winnemucca Police Department performed personal contact with high risk offenders in the area. The operation was made possible through funding obtained from a Justice Assistance Grant and the assistance of Nevada Department o Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Assistance.

As a result of “Operation Safer Streets”, six (6) offenders were arrested for violating conditions of their supervision. Two (2) of those offenders were also charged with committing new crimes. Officers performed eight-six (86) home contacts, thirty (30) drug tests, and eight (8) contraband seizures. In addition to meeting with offenders; officers performed fifty-nine (59) personal contacts with members of the community to verify offender compliance.

This multi-agency collaboration was a great success. “Operation Safer Streets” allowed for increased offender supervision, sharing of resources, and services as an example of how state and local law enforcement agencies work together to increase community safety in Northern Nevada.