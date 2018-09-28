A Softball tournament for Toys for Tots will be held on October 6. 2018.  Entry Fee is $100 per team, with a $10 toy per player, and two game minimum.  Entries are due by October 1, 2018.  For additional information contact Casey at 775-296-1518.

Ely Banner 1

Ely Banner 2


Ely Banner 3


Ely Banner 4