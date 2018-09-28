A Softball tournament for Toys for Tots will be held on October 6. 2018. Entry Fee is $100 per team, with a $10 toy per player, and two game minimum. Entries are due by October 1, 2018. For additional information contact Casey at 775-296-1518.
About The Author
Related Posts
Leader points to rural-urban teamwork
February 17, 2017
Republican governors complain about GOP health care plan
March 10, 2017
White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report
March 3, 2017
USDA director says grants available for those who look
December 5, 2014
Sign Up for Email Updates
Featured Business
Business Directory
Most Popular Posts
- Letters to the Editor 1,636 views | by The Ely Times | posted on September 21, 2018
- Commission discussing limits to hunting near residents’ homes 1,152 views | by Kay Lynn Roberts-McMurray | posted on September 14, 2018
- Several tenants opt to eviction notice 1,117 views | by Kay Lynn Roberts-McMurray | posted on September 7, 2018
For more in-depth coverage of the Silver State, visit TheCompleteNevada.com