Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for September 10-September 16. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

SEPTEMBER 17

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Contact was made with the subject, who claimed she was fine.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City – 40 year old McGill resident Christopher Harold Nilo was creating a disturbance in a county building. An agent of the county building requested to leave several times. Nilo refused and was taken into custody without incident.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party said she was contacted by an unknown person and advised she had a computer virus. The caller claimed he could fix the virus if the reporting party bought him $500 worth of gift cards. She was advised it was a scam and not to reply to the caller anymore

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed someone unlawfully cashed a check made out to him. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF UNLAWFUL DUMPING: City – an employee of a local store claimed someone had unlawfully dumped their refuse into the business dumpster. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claims someone keeps coming to his house asking for tools. He was advised to call when the subject is there next.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: The reporting party claimed a residence has roosters and they create a disturbance. The owner of the roosters was contacted and they said they’d try to fix the problem.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a neighbor was yelling at her. Both parties were advised to stay away from each other.

REPORT OF THEFT: City – the reporting party believes an acquaintance is stealing from her. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: 22 year old Ruth resident Levi Phillip Winsryg allowed his vehicle to drift off of the road. His vehicle struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle, and then he struck a house. Winsryg was later arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – a group of people was located, but claimed they were only talking. They later dispersed.

New Bookings: Christopher Harold Nilo / Trespassing / Bail $355. Levi Phillip Winsryg / Driving on the right side required, unregistered vehicle, and DUI / Bail $1,500.

SEPTEMBER 18

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed to be having issues with his adult son. He was advised on the procedure to apply for a protection order.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: The vehicle was located parked and unoccupied in front of a residence. Contact was made with the occupant, who claimed to have been drinking since arriving home, but not before. They were warned about drinking and driving.

New Bookings: Jesus Mendoza Sandoval / DUI / $1,140 / Arrested by NHP. Derik Calton / Warrant for child abuse and false imprisonment / Bail $25,000. Jack Green Jr / Probation violation / No bail / Arrested by Parole and Probation.

SEPTEMBER 19

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that he lent a car dolly to an individual about a month ago and the person has not returned it. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer received a report of a domestic battery that had taken place. During the officers investigation Taylor L. Turner age 22 of Ruth was arrested for domestic battery. He is accused of battering an indidvual whom he has a child in common with.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Officer contacted the individual and reported that he was doing some work on a family member’s home. No other problems were located.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City —reporting party stated that someone had spray painted her vehicle. The incident was documented and no suspects were identified.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved and reported that they had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved separated for the night.

New bookings: Taylor L. Turner / Domestic battery / Bail $3,000. Sofia E. Davis / Serving time.

SEPTEMBER 20

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was located and the driver was found to be taking a nap.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was checked, but the vehicle wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: The reporting party complained about a truck idling.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole her dog. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF THREATS: The reporting party claimed a male subject had made threats toward him to convince him to change his testimony in an upcoming criminal case. The suspect was identified as 36 year old Lund resident Raymond Dale Reid. Based on the investigation, Reid was later arrested for coercion and elderly abuse.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a mandatory reporter from a local school claimed a child had been abused in the past. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A MOTORCYCLE DISTURBANCE: City – the area was checked, but no motorcycles were found.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – the reporting party claimed a neighbor battered her. She was allowed to sign a citizen’s complaint, which was issued to the neighbor.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – the reporting party claimed that an intoxicated patron had caused problems in a bar and he had to use force to make him leave, after the male refused to leave. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a car was parked, blocking the entrance to a trailer. The owner of the car was located and moved his car.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole her bike. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: The reporting party claimed several juveniles were yelling whilst playing basketball. The juveniles were contacted and asked to keep the noise down.

New Bookings: Raymond Dale Reid / Coercion and abuse of an elder person / Bail $25,000.

SEPTEMBER 21

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed someone was loitering near where she was in an attempt to intimidate her. The area was checked, but the subject was gone.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and claimed it was only verbal. Both parties agreed to separate for the night.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a customer in her workplace was causing a disturbance. The customer was identified as 39 year old Ely resident Robert Armijo. Another customer got Armijo to leave. Armijo tried to return and damaged the front door. Armijo was later arrested for injury to property.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 34 year old Shanevia Jeter, of Ely, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party claimed a vehicle was blacked out driving in his neighborhood in the early morning hours. Additional patrols will be added.

REPORT OF A NON-INJURY ACCIDENT: City – John Butters, of Elko, was driving when his truck snagged a telephone wire. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: The vehicle was located parked and unoccupied.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed to have observed a male urinate on the building where she works. This was witnessed by another co-worker. The male was later located and issued a citation for urinating in public.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole his dog. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subjects were located and appeared to be fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City – a customer was trespassed from a local store because of a previous shoplifting incident.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, identified as 54 year old Ely resident, Sam Anthony Leyba. He was later arrested for DUI.

New Bookings: Robert Armijo / Injury to property / Bail $5,000. Shanevia Jeter / Warrant – contempt of court / Bail $310. Erica Lyn Manning / Basic speed, open container, and DUI / Bail $1,645 / Arrested by NHP. Sam Anthony Leyba / Highways lane for traffic and DUI / Bail $965.

SEPTEMBER 22, 2018

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was found sleeping next to a local business. He was advised he couldn’t sleep there.

REPORT OF A BUSINESS ALARM: City – the building was checked and found to be secure.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A SUICIDE ATTEMPT: City – contact was made with the subject, who was later transported to the hospital for evaluation.

REPORT OF A MOTORCYCLE PROBLEM: The reporting party claimed several kids were riding motorcycles in the street. The area was patrolled, but the deputy was unable to locate the offenders.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: The reporting party claimed someone had trespassed on her property to go to a neighbor’s house. The neighbor was advised not to allow their friends to trespass on the reporting party’s property.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and later transported to the hospital by ambulance.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 29 year old Ely resident Nickolas Betlach was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 18 year old Ely resident Kristian M Nicolls was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

New Bookings: Chan’en Ingle / Possession of methamphetamine / Bail $10,000 / Arrested by DPS-Investigations. Nickolas Betlach / Warrant – contempt of court / Bail $270. Devlon James Harrison / Warrant – contempt of court / No bail / Arrested by Parole and Probation. Kristian M Nicolls / Warrant – contempt of court / Bail $455.

SEPTEMBER 23

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISPUTE: City – the reporting party claimed to be having issues with her juvenile daughter, whom was in the process of trying to run away. The parties were counseled and it was discovered the juvenile was involved with an unknown adult via the internet. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The subject was located and advised he was just walking.

REPORT OF A MOTORCYCLE DISTURBANCE: City – the bikes fled the area prior to the deputy’s arrival.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a male subject was allegedly begging near a local restaurant. Contact was made with the subject, who moved along.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: The subject was located and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

New Bookings: Sofia Elizabeth Davis / Serving time on previous arrest. Jasah Marie Cripe / Basic speed and DUI / Bail $1,285 / Arrested by NHP.