(78 Years Old)

It is with great sadness that the family of Judith (Judy) Burns announces her passing after a brief illness, on September 19, 2018. Judy will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends.

Judy is survived by her brother Jack Burns. Son David Rhoades. Son Terry Rhoades (Vicky). Son Daniel Rhoades (Marina). Daughter Tina Sample (Robert). Judy will also be fondly remembered by her Grand Children, Rochelle, Tallyn, and Travis Rhoades. Melissa Bruce and Trinity Rhoades. Amanda Rhoades. Nicholas and Tyler Staas. Numerous Great Grand Children and Nieces and Nephews.

Judy was proceeded in death by her life partner Don Robinson, Sister Patricia Fabricius, Mother Virginia Johnson, Grand Children Jack Rhoades and Cassandra Gemmell.

Judy was a registered nurse and worked at the Ely Care Center and Ely prison. Judy was a loving Mother and Grandmother and lived most of her life in Ely. She enjoyed fishing and making numerous crafts. She will forever be known for her infinite love and kindness and giving from her heart.

We miss you Mom and Love You. Services pending.