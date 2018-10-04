Beat the flu bug, get your shot.

Vaccines available for ages 6 months and up. Please carpool to limit traffic.

Wednesday, October 10, 2018, White Pine County Fire Station (McGill Hwy.) 12:00pm to 6:00pm. Questions call 775-293-6558.

If you do not have transportation, the Ely Bus will be giving rides out to the event. Contact 775-289-2046 to schedule a ride.

Save time by completing your paperwork prior to arriving. Paperwork available at: www.whitepinecounty.net, WPC Aquatic Center, WPC Library, WPC Chamber of Commerce, Ely City Hall, Economy Drug and WPC Courthouse.

Sponsored by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.