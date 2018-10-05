ELKO – Great Basin College will host three Nevada Promise Scholarship workshops across the state of Nevada October 4, 11, and 18 at 5:30 p.m.

High school seniors and their parents are highly encouraged to attend.

Students will be guided through the application process for the Nevada Promise

Scholarship and also gain valuable information about other types of financial aid.

Locations include: Elko High Tech Center Room 139, Ely GBC Center Room 118, Battle Mountain GBC Center Room 4, Pahrump GBC Center Room 109 and Winnemucca GBC Center Room 108.

Nevada seniors graduating in 2019 may now apply for the Nevada Promise scholarship, which will provide up to 3 years of tuition and mandatory fee coverage at Great Basin College. The application is due October 31.

Established by the Nevada Legislature in 2017, the Nevada Promise Scholarship is a mentorship program focused on increasing the number of students that attend college in the state of Nevada.

The scholarship is a last-dollar scholarship, meaning it will cover the cost of tuition and mandatory fees not covered by federal and state grants, or the Millennium Scholarship.

Students may use the scholarship at any of the state’s four community colleges: College of Southern Nevada, Great Basin College, Truckee Meadows Community College, or Western Nevada College.

While relieving the financial burden of college is key, other components of the scholarship are the mentorship and community service requirements. Students will be paired with a mentor who will assist the student as he or she navigates the college admission process in the coming year. Additionally, Nevada Promise participants must complete 20 hours of community service.

In order to be considered for the scholarship, students must be a Nevada resident under the age of 20, and have earned their high school diploma from a private or public Nevada high school before the fall 2019.

Students who have received their GED or high school diploma from a bordering state that accepts Nevada residents are also eligible to apply.

For more information and to apply, please visit http://www.gbcnv.edu/scholarships/nvpromise/ or call Cassandra Stahlke at 775-753-2286.