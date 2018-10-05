The question that I get asked the most is, “When are we getting our streets fixed?” It’s a complicated, so I’m breaking this issue down into 4 parts. The Road Dept. is a stand alone Dept. but linked to the General Fund. The City gets approximately $12,500.00 a month from the State in Fuel Tax Revenue. Those funds can only be used for wages and benefits. An especially harsh winter, with lots of overtime, could deplete those dollars, so we have to monitor that fund to make sure we keep a healthy balance otherwise we have to dip into the General Fund. At the end of Fiscal Year, the Road Dept. has to show a positive balance. Next week, I will talk about the other Revenue Sources coming into the Road Dept.

—Thank you, Mayor Van Camp