Mrs. Walkers 4th grade class at David E. Norman Elementary School are the proud recipients of $500 in books as an award from Scholastic Book Club. With over a hundred thousand entries the students were to write a brief essay explaining how they would put the books to good use. Once they were chosen as an entry winner the class voted on their favorite books and have been able to increase their class library with different authors, series and new titles that the kids have interest in. Keeping the library fresh and entertaining to the students helps their excitement and eagerness to read especially when it’s readily available and accessible to each student in class.