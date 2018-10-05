By Sheriff Scott Henriod WPCSO

Cold mornings and warms days only mean one thing if you live in Ely, fall is upon us. The Aspen trees have changed colors so if you have the time take a drive over Success Loop and enjoy the beautiful county we live in.

With fall already here it’s time to be thinking about winter. I know no one wants to hear that word, but it comes quick. Snow storms, icy roads, and just over all poor driving conditions leads me to my concerns and topic today. It’s time to check your vehicle and make sure its winter ready.

Here are a few ideas to prepare yourself for those winter driving conditions. First check the tread depth of your tires. Simply insert a penny into your tires tread groove with Lincoln’s head upside down and facing you. If you can see all of Lincoln’s head, your tread depth is less than 2/32 inch and it’s time to replace your tires. Second make sure all the fluids in your car have been changed as per your car’s maintenance requirements and if they have check them again and top them off to the proper level. Third check those windshield wipers. Nothing worse than driving down the roadway and having those wipers smear the slug instead of wiping it away. Fourth keep the top half of the gas tank full. It’s just as easy to fill the tank on the car when it’s half full as it is when it’s almost empty. Fifth slow down. Remember vehicles loose traction in rain and snow and that can easily lead to an accident.

I heard a quote once that said “prior preparation prevents poor performance.” So take a few moments, plan for the future and let’s have a safe fall and yes winter.