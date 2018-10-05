Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for September 24-September 30. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

SEPTEMBER 24

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED:

City – the area was checked, but noting unusual was located.

REPORT OF AN ABANDONED VEHICLE: City – the owner of the property was contacted and she claimed an unknown person put the vehicle on her property.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was left on the reporting party’s property without his permission. He was advised he could have the vehicle towed.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: The reporting party claimed someone damaged their house within the last year. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the area was checked, but the subject was no longer there.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the reporting party claimed an unknown subject had entered into a structure he owns, without his permission, and stole property. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – the reporting party claimed a vehicle struck her while she was driving and fled the area. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISPUTE: The deputies made contact with one of the parties involved, who claimed it was just an argument. A second party involved, also claimed it was verbal only. A third party could not be located. One of the people involved, identified as 37 year old Ely resident Mandy Marie Davis, was arrested for an unrelated outstanding warrant

SEPTEMBER 25

REPORT OF AN ABANDONED VEHICLE: City — officer located the vehicle and reported that it was tagged for removal.

REPORT OF AN ILLEGALLY PARKED VEHICLE: City — officer contacted the owner of the vehicle and advised to remove it from the alleyway.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that her child skipped school intentionally and she wanted the incident documented. A report was completed and sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer reported that the individual was contacted and he requested no assistance.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that it appears that someone was trying to gain access to her home by removing a screen and lock from her window. The home was checked and no other problems were located.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED CHILD: City — officer received a report of a small child riding their bike on the street unattended. Officer located the child and contacted the parents. They were advised to monitor their child while he was riding his bicycle.

New bookings: None

September 26

REPORT OF THREATS: City — officer received a report of a juvenile who was threatening to hurt another juvenile. Officer interviewed the individuals involved and reported that the juvenile making the threats was detained and transported to the Elko Detention Center.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual was loitering at her place of business. The individual was contacted and advised to leave the establishment.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that someone had cut the tires on his friend’s vehicle. The reporting party also stated that several plants on is property had been damaged. Officer reported that no suspects were identified. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE INTOXICATED DRIVER: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and reported that she was not intoxicated, but feeling ill. No other problems were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City— reporting party stated that she is in the process of divorcing her husband and they are arguing over child custody issues. The reporting party wanted the incident documented. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Dawn Betlach of Ely was operating a vehicle traveling on 15th Street. She allowed her vehicle to leave the roadway and struck a telephone pole. Investigation into the accident continues.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City — officer received a report of an individual who accumulated a large amount of rubbish in his yard. The individual was contacted and advised to clean up the area.

REPORT OF A MISSING JUVENILE: City — officer received a report of a child who had left school early. The child was located at a family member’s home.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A JUVENILE: City — officer received a report of a juvenile who had taken inappropriate pictures of himself and was showing them to other juveniles. The juvenile was contacted and the incident was documented. A report will be sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that he is separated from his wife. He stated that he is out of the Ely area and he found out that his wife had returned and was in their home. The reporting party was advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that she is caring for her granddaughter because the parents of the child will not. The incident was documented and a report will be forwarded to D.C.F.S.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT/ PRIVATE PROPERTY: City — Kenneth Kliewer of Ely was operating a vehicle and was backing up. He failed to see a light pole behind him and struck it with his vehicle. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer received a report of a domestic disturbance that was taking place. Officer contacted the parties involved who stated they had engaged in a verbal argument. The parties’ involved separated for the night.

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: City — officer assisted Parole and Probation with checking on an individual who is currently on probation. Contact was made with the person and the incident was documented.

New bookings: Andrew L. Moller / Parole and Probation hold / No bail New Bookings: Mandy Marie Davis / Warrant – failure to appear / Bail $375.

SEPTEMBER 27

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City – the offender was contacted and was advised they had seven days to clean up their garbage, or risked a citation.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: The reporting party claimed someone vandalized his vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a female broke into his home while he was gone. He knows who she is, but doesn’t want to pursue charges. The deputy attempted to locate the female, but was unsuccessful.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party said a man came into his workplace and was creating a disturbance. The man was located a short distance away and trespassed from the property.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and found to have just been arguing.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City – the offender was contacted and was advised they had seven days to clean up their garbage, or risked a citation.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and found to have just been arguing.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City – the reporting party claimed her husband damaged her car during an argument. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A VAGRANT: City – the reporting party claimed a male was sleeping in the lobby of his workplace. The male left upon law enforcement arrival.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and discovered to have only been arguing. They both agreed to go to separate rooms.

New Bookings: None

SEPTEMBER 28

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Sequoiakim Henderson, of Colorado, was backing from a parking space and struck a parked vehicle behind him. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and were only arguing.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and were only arguing, again. They were advised to leave each other alone.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed she let an acquaintance borrow some equipment, and now he wouldn’t return it. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The parties were contacted and they were arguing over child custody. The issue was settled at the scene.

New Bookings: None

SEPTEMBER 29

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a male subject allegedly refused to leave a local bar when asked. The subject left when the deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – when the deputy arrived, he observed one male on the ground and a second male walking away. When he ordered the second male to stop, he fled on foot. The male was apprehended and identified as 43 year old Vegas resident Joshua Cloutier. The other male didn’t want to pursue charges for battery. Cloutier was arrested for obstructing and delaying a peace officer.

REPORT OF A FATAL ACCIDENT: Robert Keller passed away after the boat he was in capsized and he asphyxiated due to submersion.

REPORT OF INJURY TO PROPERTY: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject was in his place of work and punched a gaming machine, damaging the screen. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: Two brothers got into an altercation in regards to one of them allegedly causing issues. One brother struck the other with a pipe, but was injured when the second brother defended himself. The brother that was determined the primary aggressor was transported to the hospital and the report will be forwarded to the DA’s Office for prosecution.

New Bookings: Joshua Cloutier / Obstructing and delaying a peace officer / Bail $355.

SEPTEMBER 30

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was located and it was a driver who had stopped to sleep.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – when deputies arrived, it was discovered the two fights had ended and the instigators fled. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party claimed to have heard someone yelling for help in a rural area. The area was checked, but no one was found.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the employees of a local store complained about a male loitering in front of the store. The male left without incident.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the deputies discovered the two parties were only arguing. During the investigation, 54 year old Ely resident Lance Burns was arrested after failing to follow lawful commands.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: The subject was located and claimed he was feeling better and had no thoughts of harming himself.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City – three juveniles got into a scuffle after a disagreement. All three were released to their guardians.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

New Bookings: Lance Burns / Obstructing a peace officer / Bail $352