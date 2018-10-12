The Ely Times

Three goals in the first half paced White Pine High’s boys soccer team to a 3-0 win at West Wendover Oct. 6.

“We came out aggressive and possessed the ball really well,” said Coach Ryan Costello. “We had about a 65 percent possession rate in the first half.”

The Wolverines had beaten the Bobcats in the White Pine tournament Sept. 1 on a 4-2 count. Costello said, “Wendover was using at the time what is called a sweeper, a defensive player who stays back of the main defensively line and just clears out any ball that might get through the first line of defense. They tried that again, but this time we negated that and put stronger pressure on their goalkeeper.”

Jaden Brewer scored all three goals for the Bobcats, including a shot from about 30 yards out that went into the top corner.

Costello complimented Kincade Waggener on his play as well as Felix Briceno and Jackson Griffin. Richie Gimenez did not make the trip.

This is Homecoming week or the Bobcats and they face the top two teams in the league, Fernley on Friday and Yerington on Saturday. Fernley is 2-0 in league, and Yerington is 2-0-1.

The Bobcats lost to both of them about three weeks ago, 8-0 at Fernley and 4-1at Yerington.

“Fernley will be tough,” Costello said, “but we’ll be there and give it a go. A tie with them would be great. Yerington is a very winnable game for us. We just made some mistakes the last time we played them and with the adjustments, we’ll have a good shot at winning this time.”

Costello noted that the team is still in the playoff race, so the games this weekend will be crucial.

Next weekend, Oct. 19-20, the Bobcats will be on the road to Dayton and Whittell.

Next weekend, Oct. 19-20, the Bobcats will be on the road to Dayton and Whittell.