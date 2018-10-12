Ely Elks Lodge #1469 will have its 96th Annual Roll Call dinner on Thursday, October 18 at the Elks Lodge.

Twenty members will be honored with five years or more in Elkdom. Those being honored are:

5 years: Kelvin Martinez, Juliet Noyes, Robert L. Ramsey, Ned A. Schuering, Edward B. Sturges.

10 years: Charles D. Lerch, Deanna G. Lerch.

15 years: Andrew M. McVicars.

25 years: Robert D. Sedlacek.

35 years: Robert O. Bartlett.

40 years: Terry J. Gust, Fred L. Hinker, Claude J. Rose.

50 years: Mark A. Anderson, Dayle G. Johnson, Richard J. Maus, Steve Rick, Ross Sanborn.

55 years: Donald B. Goodwin.

60 years: Arthur M. Olson PER, PDDGER, PSP, PGELK.

Recognition for more than 50 Years: Ward S. Jones (51), Curtis Hayward (53), Wallace R. White (53), Neil McKnight (54).

The Lodge will open at 4:00 pm and a prime rib dinner with potato, salad, vegetables, rolls and dessert will be served at 5:30 pm. A $10.00 fee is requested to offset the dinner cost and members are urged to RSVP at the Lodge number at 289-4904 or with Julie at 237-9997 or Gayle at 293-0107.

Nevada State Elks Association President Bill Bohnett and NSEA First Lady Sue Ellen Bohnett will be making their official visit to Ely Lodge during the Roll Call dinner.

Bohnett is a member of North Las Vegas Lodge #2353 and joined the Order of Elks over 27 years ago in Salinas, CA. He served as Exalted Ruler in Salinas, CA., District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler in 2003-2004 and a District Vice President for the West Central District in the California/Hawaii Elks Association in 1999-2000.

Since his move to Nevada, Bohnett served as Exalted Ruler in North Las Vegas Lodge, 4 year Trustee, Ritual Floor judge and NSEA South Chairman for the ritual committee. He has received three “All-State Exalted Ruler” awards and has served as NSEA State Chaplain. He also served the NSEA as Vice-President and President-Elect before being elected as NSEA President in April of 2018.