White Pine High’s girls’ volleyball had just one match last week. It was against Battle Mountain and the Ladycats won 3-0, by scores of 25-19, 25-23, 25-18.

Coach Kenna Almberg said, “It was nice to finally be in our own gym and have the hometown crowd support.”

The girls had played nine matches on the road since Sept. 8.

“We had lost to Battle Mountain in a preseason tournament, but did beat them in our first league meeting 3-1, (Sept. 8, the beginning of the nine-match road trip).”

“I was a little concerned,” Almberg said, “that my girls wouldn’t come quite as prepared as they should be. We had a few rough patches, especially in the second set, being up 8-2, but watching the Longhorns claw back into it and take a 9-8 lead before we began to fight back, regain the lead and win the set 25-23.”

She pointed out the work of Allie Thompson on her serving, scoring six aces followed by Mia Kemler with three and Isabella Farrell with two. Madison Rick had a good offensive match with 12 of the team’s 28 kills. And Jill Van Tassell had four kills and put up two nice defensive blocks.

The Ladycats took a little side trip to Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 4 to watch the SUU women’s team play the University of Montana. SUU lost 3-2.

Almberg said, “The girls really enjoyed that and came away inspired to challenge themselves to play with the skill and intensity that they saw at that college level.”

This week is Homecoming for White Pine.

The Ladycats (13-7, 6-2) have two tough matches on the schedule against Incline on Friday and North Tahoe on Saturday.

“It is very important to win both if we want a chance of moving up from 3rd to 2nd in the division standings,” she said.

On Oct. 16, the girls will host West Wendover in the second meeting in league play.

Incline is one game up on White Pine in the league standings (11-3, 8-1) and North Tahoe is one game behind (16-7, 6-3). League leader Yerington is (18-5, 8-0). The Lions come to White Pine Oct. 25.

The top six teams at the conclusion of the league season will advance to the 2A Northern playoffs which White Pine will host Nov. 2-3.