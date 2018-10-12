The friends of Learning Bridge are preparing for their Sixth Annual Fall Festival. The festival will be held October 20th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. There will be a variety of booths for all ages to enjoy: a pumpkin patch, a photo area, witch stockings, food booth, cake walk, sweet shop, bingo, games of all kinds, raffles and a fortune teller. Wear your costume and join us for food and fun.

Learning Bridge school site is currently undergoing construction, so the Fall Festival will be held at the Elks Hall at 694 Campton Street.

When the Lion’s Club “Punkin Chunkin” is over, wander down to the Elks Hall to continue your ghoulish activities.

Learning Bridge would like to thank the Elks organization for allowing the school to use their facilities.