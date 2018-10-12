The days are cooling and with it comes the changing of the leaves and crisp mornings. School has been going for a month, which always seem to slow things down. There’s more time to spend with family.

With the slower pace, parents are always looking for something to keep their children occupied. The White Pine Public Museum offers a unique look into our county’s history. The Cherry Creek Depot is full of the trappings of early 20th century life. The Baker School House was carefully move to it’s present site and is full of the antique desks used by rancher’s children from long ago.

The museum also has current exhibits, such as Robert Switzer’s Photography. In November we will be displaying the artwork of Pete Magnum. Throughout the new year, we will be showcasing local artisans and their exceptional talent. This will be a rare opportunity for the community to view amazing artwork.

There’s lots going on at the museum this month. We have a scarecrow display open to everyone. There’s still time to bring yours down and it costs nothing to enter. Since October is Breast Cancer month, the museum will be contributing 10% of the gift shop sales to the American Cancer Society. We are creating new displays and re-arranging old ones. New items have been added and old ones cleaned and carefully packed away. We get many compliments on the distinctive items available for you to view.

November 11th will be the 100yr anniversary of the end of World War 1. In honor of this event we will be displaying our newly restored military exhibit. We are asking residents to bring to the museum, photographs of family members who are now or have been in military service.

If you or your child would like to place a collection on display for a few months, we would love to showcase it for you. We have safe and secure cases available.

Our gift shop offers wonderful books, T-shirts and souvenirs, just to name a few. Christmas is coming, so check out what the gift shop has to offer. For Museum information, contact us at 775-289-4710. The museum is open 10-4 daily. Drop by on these cold days and see what we have to offer. Shut off the phones and spend a day creating history with your family.