By: Joe Doucette

Nevada Department of Wildlife biologists will be staffing a biological check station in Ely, Nevada Saturday, October 13 through Sunday, October 14. The check station will be at Mt. Wheeler Power at 1600 Great Basin Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day

Biologists are asking mule deer and elk hunters to stop by so that they may take biological samples from their animal’s head to check for chronic wasting disease (CWD). This is a voluntary process and should only take 10 to 15 minutes. NDOW will not take samples from those animals where the effort may affect taxidermy work.

If hunters have a cow elk or doe mule deer head, they may leave them along with additional samples with the biologists at the station. This is not a law enforcement check and is voluntary.

To date CWD has not been found in Nevada, but it has been confirmed in mule deer and elk in eastern Utah. Hunters cooperation in helping NDOW’s effort to monitor the health of the State’s herds is greatly appreciated.

